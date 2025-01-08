Nevada firefighters to help fight Southern California infernos

Two people were killed and many others hurt in fires that have destroyed more than 1,000 structures, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in a Wednesday news conference.

Vehicles are left stranded off the side of the road after residents tried to flee from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

A surfer takes off on a wave under a blackened sky from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades, during the sunset in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Firefighters hose down flames as the Palisades Fire destroys a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

A fire-ravaged property smolder after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Fire departments from Clark County and elsewhere in Nevada are sending firefighters to assist in battling deadly wildfires in Southern California.

Two people were killed and many others hurt in the fires, which have destroyed more than 1,000 structures, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in a Wednesday morning news conference.

Marrone said that mutual aid calls for help went out to surrounding counties, the state of California and out-of-state fire departments to get 250 engine companies to assist with what appears to be a prolonged struggle with winds up to 100 mph whipping flames across several parts of Southern California.

“I just got off the phone with them,” said Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

Clark County’s Office of Emergency Management received a request Wednesday morning from California for engines and supporting personnel to help fight the fires.

“Our Fire Department is working on organizing a strike team to send to California that will be comprised of personnel from Las Vegas Valley fire departments,” county spokeswoman Stacey Welling said in an email.. “We will provide details on their departure schedule and destination when this information becomes available. We expect the team to depart sometime this afternoon.”

Some Nevada resources are en route to Southern California.

The Tahoe Fire Chiefs sent two strike teams of engines, according to a Nevada Division of Forestry spokeswoman. Each strike team has five engines and roughly 22 to 25 personnel.

The forestry division is expected to coordinate with the Department of Emergency Management, and has sent two strike teams of engines, one from Southern Nevada local government and one combined state-local government.

Multiple massive wildfires tore across the Los Angeles area with devastating force Tuesday and early Wednesday as residents made a desperate escape from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

At least three separate blazes were burning in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade. With thousands of firefighters already attacking the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department put out a plea for off-duty firefighters to help, and weather conditions were too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, further hampering the fight.

Images of the devastation that emerged overnight showed luxurious homes that had collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. The tops of palm trees whipped against a glowing red sky.

In a post on X, the National Weather Service said smoke from the wildfires should not impact Las Vegas, because “these winds are blowing from north to south and Las Vegas is located north of the fires.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.