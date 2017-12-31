Officials may approve more bollards along Las Vegas Strip

During their first meeting of 2018, Clark County commissioners will ease their way into 2018 with a relatively light agenda highlighted by bollards.

Construction crews pour cement where they began installing steel posts on the Strip near Aria hotel-casino Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 to protect pedestrians, locals and tourists walking along Las Vegas Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

During their first meeting of 2018, Clark County commissioners will ease their way into the year with a relatively light agenda highlighted by bollards.

The commission on Tuesday will consider approving the installation of another 500 steel posts between the street and sidewalks along the Strip to improve pedestrian safety. The posts would be placed between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

Muller Construction, which finished installing close to 800 posts along the Strip in December, would be paid an additional $2.5 million for the new work.

The bollards are 15 to 18 inches beneath the ground and anchored by interconnected, underground steel frames. The posts are about 4 feet tall and strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, county staff has said.

Altogether, the posts will shield about 3,200 feet of sidewalk.

County commissioners also are scheduled to consider:

— Ratifying the appointment of Anna Danchik as county comptroller

— Eliminating the county’s mail ballot precincts

— Relocating the county’s juvenile assessment center, The Harbor, to 861 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas

— Entering a $9.57 million contract with Cobblestone Construction to remodel parts of McCarran International Airport

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.