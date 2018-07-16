Over 25K ballots cast in special Clark County election

With one day left to vote, about one-third of eligible voters have cast ballots in a special Republican primary election for the Clark County’s public administrator office.

Voters walk into the Doolittle Community Center on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

With one day left to vote, about one-third of eligible voters have cast ballots in a special Republican primary election for the Clark County’s public administrator office.

Some 25,560 ballots had been cast as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. The county mailed about 74,000 ballots to Republican voters two weeks ago.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said he is happy with the special election’s turnout.

“I think it’s over and above what anybody expected for this special election. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re closer to 32,000 or 33,000 (votes) by the time we’re done.”

More than 59,000 people voted in the June 12 election. Ballots for the special election must be received by the by 7 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted, so those wishing to vote who have not mailed their ballot should drop off their ballot at one of eight locations in the county.

Aaron Manfredi defeated Thomas Fougere by four votes in that race, but the county required the election to be reheld because 43 voters may have cast ballots twice due to a combination of human error and technical problems.

“Our campaign was cognizant that voter turnout for this special election would be significantly less than it was initially in June, but we are confident that Thomas Fougere will emerge victorious based on his own merits,” Fougere’s campaign advisor Kassee Bulen wrote in an email.

Manfredi said he has used robocalls and handed out about 3,500 fliers to let constituents know to vote again.

“Regardless of what’s going on, you have to keep fighting,” he said. “If I just sit back and let things be, then what kind of message would that send to the voters?”

The winner of the primary will face Democrat candidate Robert Telles in the Nov. 6 election.

Ballots can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight locations in Clark County: the election department office in the county government building in downtown Las Vegas, the county government building in Laughlin, submitted to the county election center at 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, or the city clerk’s offices in Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Mesquite.

Gloria said about 1,700 ballots have been submitted without signatures, making them invalid. If those voters want their ballots counted, then they need to come to the county election center in North Las Vegas and sign them.

Voters can check whether they signed their mail ballot by calling the county election department at 702-455-8683 or at Clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/VoterServices.aspx.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.