Owners ordered to repair or demolish partially collapsed building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 10:26 am
 
The Red Cross assists those displaced by an apartment building roof collapse near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County posted a notice and order of abatement on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at an apartment building where the roof collapsed last week. (Clark County)

Clark County officials on Wednesday issued a notice of abatement against the owners of a northeast valley apartment building after the roof collapsed last week, displacing more than a dozen people.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Clark County Fire Department responded to 6937 Issac Ave., near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. The roof of a two-story apartment building had partially collapsed and blocked the exits of five units, according to the department.

No one was injured, but 14 people were displaced.

A county building inspector met with a representative of the property owner on Wednesday and issued a notice and order of abatement, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

Wu Hao and Shen Yang, based out of Fort Worth, Texas, were listed on the abatement notice as the owners of the building.

Las Vegas police responded and assisted in developing a plan to remove homeless people occupying the building.

“The unhoused persons have been illegally tapping power from the neighboring apartment complex and the owner indicated he will resolve the matter,” Pappa said in an email.

The building must be secured by Jan. 25, according to the notice. If the owners decides to repair or demolish, they must obtain all permits and start the work no later than Feb. 9.

“If the property owner fails to repair or demolish the property as specified in the Abatement Order, Clark County may cause the work to be done and charge the costs thereof against the property or its owner,” Pappa said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

