Parent service workers union takes control of Las Vegas chapter

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 members and supporters during the County Commission meeting at Clark County Government Center, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The finances and day-to-day operations of Service Employees Union International’s Nevada chapter are now under the control of its parent union.

SEIU International president Mary Kay Henry placed SEIU Local 1107 under an emergency trusteeship on Friday.

International trustees Luisa Blue and Martin Manteca are now in charge of the local chapter, which represents close to 18,000 public and private workers.

“It’s important for you to know that the trusteeship does not change anything about your contracts or rights,” states a letter from SEIU International to Local 1107 members

SEIU Nevada leaders asked the international union to take control of Local 1107 on April 26. That day, Henry removed local president Cherie Mancini and executive vice president Sharon Kisling from office for misconduct.

The trusteeship removes from office the local union’s remaining elected officers, executive board members and trust fund representatives. Local 1107 staff and stewards remain in their positions.

SEIU International will hold a hearing to determine whether the trusteeship was properly imposed and should be continued, according to the letter.

