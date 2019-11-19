Parking fees to increase at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport

Parking prices at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport will increase for the first time in six years starting next year.

Passengers make their way to rideshare services and parking after arriving at McCarran International Airport, Aug. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A passenger walks to the elevator in the Terminal 1 parking garage at McCarran International Airport, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Department of Aviation gained county commission approval Tuesday to increase fees at McCarran’s parking garages by varying amounts.

The increase marks the first rate adjustment for parking at the airport since 2013, according to the county.

The daily rates are set to increase Feb 3, at the following areas:

Long term parking garage (all terminals): Increasing from $16 to $18.

Valet (all terminals): Increasing from $23 to $30.

Economy lot: Increasing from $10 to $12.

Impound rates: Increasing from from $10 to $50.

Parking in short term garages at all terminals ($36 daily rate) and the remote lot ($15 daily rate) will not be changed.

When compared to the top 20 airports’ long-term-parking averages McCarran’s rates are still lower even with the increase, as the long-term full-day rate average is $27.20, the valet parking full-day rate is $36.20 and the economy full-day rate is $13.91, the Department of Aviation’s presentation revealed.

“In all three scenarios we are well below market average,” said Joseph Piurkowski, Department of Aviation chief financial officer.

The increases are projected to rake in an additional $4.7 million annually for McCarran, bringing the projected yearly revenue from parking fees at the airport to an estimated annual total of $38.4 million, according to county documents.

Fees tied to automated vehicle identification rates will also see slight increases beginning in February.

The fees tied to vehicles that transport passengers to and from the airport, such as taxis, shuttle buses and limos, will rise based on six categories.

Category 1: One to eight passengers from $2 to $2.40.

Category 2: Nine to 15 people from $4 to $4.80.

Category 3: 16 to 30 people from $20 to $24.

Category 4: 31 or more people.

Category 7: Taxi pickup fee from $2 to $2.40.

Category 8: Infrequent user no change at $50.

Ride hailing companies are not included in this as they are not regulated under ordinance, but rather by their permit to operate.

Piurkowski said Lyft and Uber riders would see a similar increase in fees, with the airport fee jumping from $2.60 per pickup or drop off to $2.70.

“The permit authorizes us to increase the fees periodically,” Piurkowski said. “So we’ll be increasing those fees by 10 cents.”

With an increasing amount of passengers opting for lower occupancy modes of transportation, like taxis, Uber and Lyft, to get to and from McCarran, more vehicles are on the roads and contribute to declining customer satisfaction ratings.

McCarran fell from tied for first in the JD Power and Associates 2018 Airport Satisfaction survey to tied for third this year, with airport transportation mainly to blame for the drop, said Tina Frias, chief administrative officer for McCarran.

“This is primarily attributed to declining scores in airport access,” she said. “We scored lower on all aspects (of transportation), particularly in traffic flow.”

To combat that, revenue generated by the increased fees is slated to go toward supporting McCarran’s parking and ground transportation capital improvements and operating costs for the airport’s throughput and capacity for projected volumes in passenger traffic, Frias said.

Those near term improvements are slated to cost $53.5 million to carry out, including $15.6 million for departure curb improvements, $13 million for airport roadway and garage repaving, $9 million for parking access and revenue control system.

“To improve the airport access experience there are a number of critical projects that are warranted to improve our roadway infrastructure,” Frias said. “That would help improve the customer experience and maintain capacity.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.