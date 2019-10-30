Parking fees at Las Vegas airport set to increase next year

The increase would mark the first rate adjustment for parking at McCarran International Airport since 2013.

The Department of Aviation will look for county commission approval next week to increase fees at McCarran’s parking garages by varying amounts. (Review-Journal file photo)

Parking at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport could cost passengers a little more starting next year.

The Department of Aviation will look for county commission approval next week to increase fees at McCarran’s parking garages by varying amounts.

If approved, the increase would mark the first rate adjustment for parking at the airport since 2013, according the county.

The daily rates are set to increase Feb 3, pending commission approval, at the following areas:

Long term parking garage (all terminals): Will increase $2, going from $16 to $18.

Valet (all terminals): Prices set to jump from $23 to $30.

Economy lot: Increasing from $10 to $12.

Impound rates: If a vehicle is impounded at McCarran, daily rates are jumping from $10 to $50.

Parking in short term garages at all terminals ($36 daily rate) and the remote lot ($15 daily rate) will not be changed.

The increases are projected to rake in an additional $4.7 million annually for McCarran, bringing the projected yearly revenue from parking fees at the airport to an estimated annual total of $38.4 million, according to county documents.

Revenue generated by the increased fees is slated to go toward supporting McCarran’s parking and ground transportation capital improvements and operating costs for the airport’s throughput and capacity for projected volumes in passenger traffic.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.