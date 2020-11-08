Pro-Trump demonstrators protest outside Clark County election office

A group of fewer than 100 people toting “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “Stop the Steal” demonstrated for several hours Saturday afternoon outside the Clark County Election Department.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside of the Clark County Election Department after the 2020 presidential election is called for President-elect Joe Biden in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A group of fewer than 100 people toting “Trump 2020 flags and signs reading “Stop the Steal” demonstrated for several hours Saturday afternoon outside the Clark County Election Department.

Protesters have gathered at the election headquarters in North Las Vegas, where ballots from the general election continue to be counted, every day following Tuesday’s election.

Although major news organizations on Saturday morning had called the presidential race for Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, organizer Courtney Holland said Saturday she believes that “this election was stolen from us.”

“We’re going to be out here every day until President Trump tells us not to be,” said Holland, who organized the local #StopTheSteal protest.