Proposal would make liquor stores easier to open near churches, schools in Clark County

A proposed change to county code could make it easier for liquor stores to open nearer to schools and churches.

Clark County DA says judge is biased, should be removed from all criminal cases

Lee's Discount Liquor is seen on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A proposed change to county code could make it easier for liquor stores to open nearer to schools and churches. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A proposed change to county code could make it easier for liquor stores to open nearer to schools and churches.

Current code prohibits liquor stores from operating within 1,500 feet of a church or school, a requirement that can only be waived by county commissioners if a so-called “adequate barrier” exists between the two.

Clark County Business License Director Vincent Queano told commissioners Tuesday that removing the requirement for an “adequate barrier,” which includes Interstate 15, Interstate 215 and drainage facilities at least 100 feet wide, would give the board “flexibility” when approving certain applications.

“Throughout the years, there’s been a significant growth in the amount of churches and schools in both stand-alones and those in the commercial center,” Queano said. “This will allow the board more flexibility.”

Under the proposal, liquor stores would still be prohibited from operating within 1,500 feet of a school or church unless county commissioners waived the requirement. If the distance requirement is waived, liquor stores would still be required to maintain a 500 foot distance from schools or churches and a 1,500 foot distance from other liquor stores.

Commissioner William McCurdy instructed Queano to craft language related to the proposal to be presented to the board at a later date.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.