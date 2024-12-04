Proposed north Strip resort project gets green light

Neighbors at Turnberry Place have concerns about the planned 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA arena and a 6,000-seat theater.

An artist's rendering of the proposed project by LVXP, which includes a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater on 17 acres between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to several use permits for the construction of a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater on the north Strip.

With little debate, commissioners, acting on a series of zoning matters, green-lighted the multibillion-dollar LVXP project between the Sahara and Fontainebleau resorts.

Before the vote, company executives gave a brief presentation about the project and said it is continuing to meet with homeowners in the nearby Turnberry Place about concerns they’ve raised on the project.

