Proposed north Strip resort project gets green light
Neighbors at Turnberry Place have concerns about the planned 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA arena and a 6,000-seat theater.
The Clark County Commission on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to several use permits for the construction of a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater on the north Strip.
With little debate, commissioners, acting on a series of zoning matters, green-lighted the multibillion-dollar LVXP project between the Sahara and Fontainebleau resorts.
Before the vote, company executives gave a brief presentation about the project and said it is continuing to meet with homeowners in the nearby Turnberry Place about concerns they’ve raised on the project.
