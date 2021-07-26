91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Clark County

Renters facing eviction can get legal help at Windmill Library

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renters facing an eviction can receive free in-person help Monday from Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

The nonprofit organization is offering free legal assistance between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane, in partnership with Commissioner Justin Jones. Help will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tenants who have received an eviction notice are asked to bring the notice to the free clinic where lawyers and volunteers will help them prepare the necessary papework.

Renters can call 702-507-6068 for more details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
Nevada vaccination rate low, but other factors help fuel COVID surge
2
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
3
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
4
Nevada COVID hospitalizations top 1K as other metrics climb higher
Nevada COVID hospitalizations top 1K as other metrics climb higher
5
Evidence in Jan. 6 riot mounts against 2 with Las Vegas ties
Evidence in Jan. 6 riot mounts against 2 with Las Vegas ties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST