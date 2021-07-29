102°F
‘Ride-along’ as federal, local officials study Clark County’s air

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 

Federal and Clark County officials held a “ride-along” Thursday in a mobile laboratory designed to study air quality in Southern Nevada.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability are conducting the SUNVEx study to look at the pollutants that contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone.

When it is inhaled, ozone can irritate the lungs and can cause health problems, especially in young children, the elderly and those with breathing issues.

Earlier this week, Clark County released a report showing that ozone exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard on 11 days from April through June.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

