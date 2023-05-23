91°F
Clark County

Ross Miller draws challenger for District C seat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 11:34 am
 
Republican congressional candidate April Becker waits to speak at a get-out-the-vote rally Satu ...
Republican congressional candidate April Becker waits to speak at a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican April Becker campaigns for the Nevada state senate from a converted ice cream truck ...
Republican April Becker campaigns for the Nevada state senate from a converted ice cream truck Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas real estate attorney April Becker, who ran unsuccessfully for the 3rd Congressional District last year, announced Tuesday her 2024 candidacy for Clark County Commission in District C, a seat currently held by Democrat Ross Miller.

“I’m running to restore honesty, transparency, and accountability to Clark County’s commission,” Becker said in a Tuesday statement. “I look forward to getting results for the people who call our community home and bringing leadership with integrity to our county commission.”

Becker previously ran against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Congressional District 3 in 2022, but lost by less than 4 percentage points — the closest a challenger came to defeating a congressional incumbent in Nevada in the midterms.

Miller won his election in 2020 by just 10 points against then-Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, although a recount later added five votes to Miller’s total.

Becker, a UNLV alumna and “top litigator” in Las Vegas, said she is running to bring accountable leadership to the Clark County Commission, calling the commission a “source of constant embarrassment,” pointing out the recent ethical concerns surrounding Commissioner Justin Jones. She criticized Miller for not calling on Jones to step down.

Miller did not return a request for comment.

Becker also ran for Nevada state Senate against Democratic Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro in 2020, losing a close race by just 631 votes.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

