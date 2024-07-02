101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County

Shaquille O’Neal gives a speech during an event at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in ...
Shaquille O’Neal gives a speech during an event at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
RJ FILE - Clipboards containing voter registration forms are shown on a table at the Clark Coun ...
‘Registered to vote from strip clubs’: Clark County hit with election lawsuit
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Eng ...
Clark County fuel tax scheduled to increase Monday
1st confirmed West Nile virus cases of the season reported
Commissioners hit with ethics complaints for attending Las Vegas Grand Prix
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 

Clark County will donate nearly 5 acres of vacant land in east Las Vegas to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation for a Boys & Girls Club.

County commissioners voted to approve the deal Tuesday without comment. The 4.81-acre parcel of vacant land is at the northeast corner of north Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane.

The club building is expected to cost $16 million to build and will “provide youth with academic and personal development resources” and college and career readiness opportunities, according to a report on the development.

The Las Vegas-based foundation “creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential,” according to its website.

In 2021, the foundation reported $6.6 million in revenues and $1.3 million in expenses.

It will be required to send the county annual reports on the programs it offers, the number of clients it assists and fundraising efforts.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
It may become easier for liquor stores to open near schools in Clark County
recommend 2
Commission District A primary sees former nonprofit professional, former police officer face off
recommend 3
Preliminary results show CCSD trustee races close
recommend 4
County expected to settle for $80M, allow development on Blue Diamond Hill
recommend 5
Attorney, assemblywoman lead in Commission District C primaries
recommend 6
County says court erred in affirming $48M Badlands ruling; urges rehearing