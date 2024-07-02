Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County

The county will donate the vacant land in east Las Vegas to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation for the construction of a Boys & Girls Club.

Shaquille O’Neal gives a speech during an event at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County will donate nearly 5 acres of vacant land in east Las Vegas to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation for a Boys & Girls Club.

County commissioners voted to approve the deal Tuesday without comment. The 4.81-acre parcel of vacant land is at the northeast corner of north Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane.

The club building is expected to cost $16 million to build and will “provide youth with academic and personal development resources” and college and career readiness opportunities, according to a report on the development.

The Las Vegas-based foundation “creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential,” according to its website.

In 2021, the foundation reported $6.6 million in revenues and $1.3 million in expenses.

It will be required to send the county annual reports on the programs it offers, the number of clients it assists and fundraising efforts.

