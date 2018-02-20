Sisolak’s gubernatorial bid draws support from Raiders front office

Raiders President Marc Badain will be a “special guest” for a Feb. 27 private fundraiser in Las Vegas for Clark County Commission President Steve Sisolak’s gubernatorial campaign, according to a source with knowledge of the event.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

As chairman of the Clark County Commission, Steve Sisolak was a driving force in bringing the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

Now at least one member of the Raiders’ top brass is helping the Democrat in his bid to become Nevada’s next governor.

Raiders President Marc Badain, who in December credited Sisolak for giving the discussion of the new Raiders stadium a “swift kick in the ass,” will be a “special guest” for a Feb. 27 private fundraiser in Las Vegas for Sisolak’s gubernatorial campaign, according to a source with knowledge of the event. The event has a $500 minimum contribution for guests.

While Sisolak’s primary opponent, Chris Giunchigliani, has been hammering him for supporting the $750 million room-tax increase that will help fund the new Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas, Badain’s appearance at the fundraiser signals that Sisolak is banking on the Raiders’ popularity to help propel him to the governor’s mansion in Carson City.

As the June primary election creeps nearer, expect the Raiders’ move and the tax increase approved by the state Legislature that helped lure the team from the Bay Area to continue to be a dividing factor between the two top Democratic candidates.

In recent weeks, the campaign for Giunchigliani — who is also Sisolak’s colleague on the County Commission — has taken bashed Sisolak for his support of the room tax on several occasions.

When Sisolak announced in early February that he would donate his salary as governor if elected until Nevada’s education system improves, Giunchigliani campaign manager Eric Hyers touted Giunchigliani as the sole no vote on what he called the “Raiders stadium giveaway.”

“With Nevada’s public schools among the most underfunded in the entire country, she would love nothing more than to have back the $750 million that Steve Sisolak was so eager to hand to millionaire NFL owners,” Hyers said.

