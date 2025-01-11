Southern Nevada fire crews battling Palisades, Eaton blazes in Los Angeles

A total of 46 firefighters from the Clark County, Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments are helping fight fires in Los Angeles.

Southern Nevada firefighters are assigned to the Palisades and Eaton fires that have burned thousands of acres in Los Angeles County. (Clark County Fire Department)

Kenneth Snowden, left, surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The remains of the Masjid-Al-Taqwa mosque ares seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The two firefighting teams from Southern Nevada that deployed to Southern California this week were busy fighting blazes in Los Angeles County on Friday, according to Clark County officials.

The 24-person strike team that deployed on Wednesday afternoon was assigned to the Palisades Fire.

Their work was putting out spot fires in local neighborhoods. At 2 a.m. Friday they fought a two-story house fire with resources from the LA County Fire Department.

The team includes five engines, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic and one logistics team member.

According to the report, the Palisades fire has consumed more than 20,000 acres and was 6 percent contained, according to a news release. There are more than 3,000 firefighters, 350 engines, and many other suppression, aviation and heavy equipment resources assigned to the fire.

A second, 21-member strike team that left the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning was assigned to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena.

They were assigned to Division Zulu with an Arizona Task Force with the objective of extinguishing spot fires in the neighborhood.

The team consists of four engines, one water tender, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic and one logistics team member.

There were 80 engines and 1,500 personnel on a fire that has burned 14,000 acres and was 0 percent contained.

Each team was working 24-hour shifts starting with 7 a.m. briefings where they receive their orders for the day.

A total of 46 personnel from departments that include the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department are providing support and resources.

The anticipated length of deployment was one to two weeks.

