Stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges banned

Clark County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban stopping and standing on pedestrian bridges.

People walk along the pedestrian bridge where a man was killed by an assailant wielding a knife is seen between the New York-New York and the MGM Grand on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Stopping or standing on Strip pedestrian bridges could now result in a misdemeanor after county officials approved a new law Tuesday.

County commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance prohibiting individuals from stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on Strip pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges.

Any person who stops in “pedestrian flow zones,” which include the bridges and up to 20 feet surrounding the connected stairs or escalators, could be charged with a misdemeanor.

A last-minute amendment to the ordinance exempts the ban on standing or stopping if a person is waiting to use an elevator, stairway or elevator.

The measure is meant to increase public safety by ensuring a continuous flow of pedestrian traffic across the bridges.

Deliberations on the proposal were originally planned for commissioners’ Dec. 5 meeting, but the vote was delayed.

The measure was introduced on Nov. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

