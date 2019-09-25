Tanya Flanagan to run for Clark County Commission in District D

Tanya Flanagan, president of the Susan G. Komen Nevada board of directors, has declared her intention to run for the Clark County Commission.

Tanya Flanagan (Flanagan Campaign)

Tanya Flanagan, president of the Susan G. Komen Nevada board of directors, says she will run for the the Clark County Commission in District D next year.

Flanagan, a Clark County public information administrator, will seek to succeed term-limited Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, becoming at least the second declared candidate for the seat after Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, announced he would run last month.

“It is a great honor to be the voice of the people of District D,” Flanagan, 49, said in a statement. “The people of our community can trust and rely on my proven leadership and results-driven approach to keep District D moving forward.”

She said transportation, business development, mental health and quality, affordable housing will be her priorities for the district.

Flanagan, a breast cancer survivor, began her county career more than 15 years ago and worked as a commission liaison for District D, according to her campaign. She is also a member of the Las Vegas Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc., an African American women social organization, and a financial secretary for the Las Vegas Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first African American Greek-letter sorority.

Flanagan was a Review-Journal reporter from 1995 to 2000, and public relations manager for MGM Resorts International. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Arizona and is a graduate of the UNLV Executive MBA program, her campaign said.

If she’s elected to the commission, she would have to resign her job with the county, spokesman Dan Kulin confirmed Tuesday.

Filing for the commission seat runs from March 2-13, and the primary will be June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.

In addition to District D, three other seats will be up for grabs next year: Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is up for re-election in District B; Larry Brown in District C, like Weekly, is term-limited; and Commissioner Michael Naft in District A was appointed to serve Gov. Steve Sisolak’s remaining two years on the board.

