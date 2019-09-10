Term-limited Anthony running for Clark County Commission

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, facing term limits, will run for the Clark County Commission, seeking to succeed term-limited Larry Brown in District C.

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony speaks during the Lone Mountain Road Improvement Project start celebration at the Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony will run for the Clark County Commission, seeking to succeed the term-limited Commissioner Larry Brown in District C.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for this county commission office,” Anthony said in a statement.

He’ll face competition for the seat: Hunter Cain, a former senior staffer to Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus, announced last month he will run in the district.

Anthony, who is term-limited, has served as councilman in the city’s northwestern Ward 4 since 2009, winning his last election in 2017 with nearly 74 percent of the vote, according to state election records. His ward is within the boundaries of District C.

He vowed to “continue building upon the legacy that Commissioner Brown leaves behind.”

“Leading a municipality as an elected leader takes that ability to listen, a solid understanding of neighborhoods and the ability to seek local community partners to solve issues and create opportunities,” he said.

The former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department captain challenged Mayor Carolyn Goodman in 2015, but lost in a primary 54 percent to 42 percent. He dropped out of a 2018 race for the Fourth Congressional District, citing an elevated heart rate.

Anthony, who’s in his early 60s, was visiting family in Greece on Monday and could not be reached for comment. But co-campaign manager Lisa Mayo-DeRiso said he is in good health and “pretty active” with high energy.

“He’s in great shape; he feels good,” she said. “I don’t know of any health scares or anything that he’s had.”

Anthony has lived in Southern Nevada for nearly 40 years and holds a doctorate degree in sociology and a master’s degree in political science from UNLV, according to his campaign.

Filing for the seat runs from March 2-13, and the primary will be June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.

Beyond the opening in District C, three other seats will be up for grabs next year: Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is up for re-election in District B; Lawrence Weekly in District D is term-limited; and Commissioner Michael Naft in District A, who was appointed to serve Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unexpired term, will also face voters.

