Town hall addresses questions about rent, evictions — WATCH LIVE

Clark County is hosting virtual town halls in English and Spanish on Tuesday for anyone interested in learning about its rental assistance program and the new statewide eviction moratorium.

Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Justin Jones are among the expected participants. The English-language event begins at 4 p.m., followed by the Spanish-language event at 6 p.m.

Both town halls will be broadcast live on the county’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, and people may participate via the Zoom video-conference app.

The county’s first-come, first-serve $100 million CARES Housing Assistance Program has provided $36 million to cover rent, mortgage and utility bills as of Friday, assisting 9,500 households affected by the pandemic, with thousands of more applications in the queue. The deadline to apply is Dec. 30, although a stimulus bill finalized by Congress on Monday would enable officials to extend that window as long as funding is available.

Meanwhile, Gov. Steve Sisolak recently enacted a statewide moratorium on most residential evictions through March, the second such freeze put into place by the governor in 2020.

To participate in either forum via Zoom, visit https://tinyurl.com/y76nohbw. Use meeting ID 986 8984 2917 and passcode N5v4Qh.

