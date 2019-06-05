Tractor-trailers in neighborhoods cause Clark County headaches

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said tractor-trailers parked in residential neighborhoods is causing a “huge problem” in the county.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County leaders are fed up with tractor trailers parking in residential areas, particularly on weekends.

“It is causing a huge problem,” Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said Tuesday, adding that officials have been battling the problem for years.

Commissioners say the trucks tear up roads when rolling through neighborhoods and seem to know code enforcement routines in order to skirt being seen. It is a violation to park a tractor-trailer in a residential area, officials say, and code officers are authorized to issue penalties.

But controlling the problem is the responsibility of the constable’s office, which Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said is often inundated with removing junk cars and RVs.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who raised the issue after receiving several calls from constituents in his district, requested that county staff renew attention to the problem and provide code enforcement with more authority or the ability to act more quickly. Other officials agreed.

Employees get raises

The Commission approved 2.25 percent wage increases for 1,024 non-management employees who are not otherwise covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Human Resources Director Sandy Jeantete said raises would cost the county $2.1 million.

The pay increases go into effect July 1.

Lobbying ban

Commissioner Justin Jones said he wanted officials to explore updating the county’s ethics and government policy to include a ban on lobbying for anyone convicted of violating state ethics or campaign finance laws.

The request comes as a direct result, he said, of former Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow visiting at least three times with council members or their aides after registering with the city as a lobbyist in January.

Barlow served a one-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony wire fraud for misusing campaign funds in 2015. City rules do not preclude a convicted felon from acting in that capacity.

In a recent interview with the Review-Journal, Barlow said he was “very apologetic” for past actions. “I’m moving forward to do even greater things in this community, having learned from past experience,” he said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.