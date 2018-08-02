Union files complaint against Southern Nevada housing authority

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is facing an unfair labor practice complaint from the union representing nearly 250 of its workers.

Chad Williams addresses the board of commissioners at the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority board meeting at the commission chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Chad Williams was approved as the new executive director. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is facing an unfair labor practice complaint from the union representing nearly 250 of its workers.

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 filed the complaint with Nevada’s Employee-Management Relations Board on Monday.

SEIU Local 1107 accuses the housing authority of “regressive bargaining and repeated cancellation of negotiating sessions” as the two entities seek to strike a new contract. Negotiations began in February to replace the contract that expires Aug. 31.

In a statement, the union took aim at the housing authority’s new executive director, Chad Williams.

“SNRHA workers deserve to be treated better than this,” wrote SEIU Local 1107 Deputy Trustee Grace Vergara-Mactal. “This is simply an act of bad faith bargaining and it is clear, from Mr. Williams’ sudden pivot, that he isn’t willing to work with us to secure a fair deal for SNRHA workers.”

Williams, who began in June, withdrew several prior contract proposals at a July 10 meeting, the union claims. The proposals that were withdrawn included eliminating overtime for weekend work, not reinstating merit pay increases and doubling how long discipline would remain in an employee’s personnel file, union spokesman Sam Shaw said.

Two weeks later, the housing authority presented its best and final offer to the union, which reincorporated several of the rescinded proposals, Shaw said. But the final offer also put tighter restrictions on sick leave usage and changed how and when employees would receive wage increases.

Health insurance premiums have not been discussed, Shaw said.

Williams on Tuesday declined to comment on the union’s statements because he had not been served with the complaint. He could not be reached on Wednesday.

The next bargaining session between the union and housing authority is scheduled for Aug. 9.

