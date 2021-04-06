79°F
Welcome back: Senior centers reopen in Clark County — GALLERY

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
May San Carment, 73, center, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People participate during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tom Liao, 80, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, center, helps a senior as they use streamers and confetti to celebrate at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dance instructor Irma Achey, right, leads a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, left, talks with seniors at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A sign welcomes people back at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dotty Ducret, right, and Gordon Dew, center, play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dance instructor Irma Achey, lower right, leads a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gordon Dew plays the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Seniors play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Terry Harris, 78, center, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Terry Harris, 78, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, center left, assists Dotty Ducret, sitting, as seniors use streamers and confetti to celebrate at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dotty Ducret, right, and Gordon Dew, left, play the card game canasta at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
May San Carment, 73, right, participates during a line dancing class at the West Flamingo Senior Center during the first day that Clark County senior centers re-opened to the public in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senior centers reopened to the public on Tuesday in Clark County, the first local jurisdiction to bring the facilities back online after they were closed during the pandemic, officials said

“It is important to provide a safe space for our seniors to socialize and recreate,” Commissioner Michael Naft said in a statement. “Opening the senior centers is a wonderful milestone as we safely return to normal.”

According to Southern Nevada Health District figures cited by the county, more than three of every four seniors at least 70 years old have been vaccinated in the county. And the same is true for more than half of seniors between 60 to 69 years old, with immunization rates only expected to grow from here.

Present statewide mandates limit the capacity at senior centers to 50 percent.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

