Welcome back: Senior centers reopen in Clark County — GALLERY
Present statewide mandates limit the capacity at senior centers to 50 percent.
Senior centers reopened to the public on Tuesday in Clark County, the first local jurisdiction to bring the facilities back online after they were closed during the pandemic, officials said
“It is important to provide a safe space for our seniors to socialize and recreate,” Commissioner Michael Naft said in a statement. “Opening the senior centers is a wonderful milestone as we safely return to normal.”
According to Southern Nevada Health District figures cited by the county, more than three of every four seniors at least 70 years old have been vaccinated in the county. And the same is true for more than half of seniors between 60 to 69 years old, with immunization rates only expected to grow from here.
