Woman dies in wrong-way rollover crash on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road

One person was killed Monday, June 8, 2020, on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road when this 2020 Mitsubishi Montero SUV rolled over and caught on fire. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A woman died in a wrong-way rollover crash Monday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol said a 2020 Mitsubishi Montero was traveling south and the wrong way on U.S. 95 near mile marker 105 when the car drove into the desert and flipped. The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.

The woman’s identity will be released pending notification of her family.

Her death marked the 19th fatal crash and 20th traffic death investigated by the Highway Patrol this year in Southern Nevada.

