Closing arguments expected from Trump team in Senate trial

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to make closing arguments in his Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday following a day where the process appeared upended with revelations about his Ukraine dealings by a former national security adviser.

Senate Republican leaders appeared taken by surprise by a report that former adviser John Bolton, in a book draft, appeared to undercut the president’s defense by saying Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to secure an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Democrats seized on the new information to pressure the Senate to vote to call Bolton as one of several witnesses in the trial that many Republicans hoped would finish by week’s end with an acquittal on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s legal team largely avoided the new revelations until their last witness on Monday. Constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz argued that the president has not committed a crime in his dealings with Ukraine, merely a policy dispute with Democrats who are fueled by partisan passion to remove him.

Even the Bolton revelations, if true, do not rise to an abuse of power or an impeachable offense, Dershowitz said.

To impeach the president on the House-passed articles would go outside constitutional authority and create a new and dangerous precedent.

“This is a real threat to all future presidents,” Dershowitz said.

A House impeachment hearing including constitutional law experts who testified that Trump’s attempt to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to secure a political investigation by a foreign government was certainly an impeachable act.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House impeachment managers said the potential testimony from Bolton should convince Republican lawmakers of the need to call the former adviser as a witness to the Senate trial.

Indeed, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, both said the Bolton information required them to look into voting to call him as a Senate witness.

Schumer said if anything, Trump’s lawyers keep making the Democrats’ case that people who spoke to the president about Ukraine were blocked from speaking to House hearings and need to be heard, under subpoena, in the Senate.

The Democratic leader said that since the House impeached Trump, new information continues to drip out about his attempt to get an investigation that would help the president’s re-election bid.

“It’s a little bit like Watergate,” Schumer said, referring to a House impeachment inquiry into crimes allegedly committed by former President Richard Nixon that forced his resignation. “Every week something new comes out.”

