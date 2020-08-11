107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Commerce official delivers grants, praises Las Vegas potential

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 4:22 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Department of Commerce Chief of Staff Mike Walsh spent the last two days in Las Vegas to announce a grant for UNLV and to learn more about the area’s “uniquely hard hit” economy.

Still, the moment Walsh landed at McCarran Airport, he told the Review-Journal, he saw messaging and an innovative spirit that bodes well for Sin City.

His advice to state and local communities: Apply for federal grants.

Walsh showed up at the UNLV Research Foundation with a $1.9 million Economic Development Agency grant for infrastructure improvements for the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, which is located near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone. The total cost of the project is expected to be $3.8 million.

“It is good to be out here seeing everyone getting back on their feet,” Walsh said, as well as to see “some of the great entrepreneurial things that people in the tourism industry and at UNLV are doing to prepare for when the economy comes roaring back.”

The unemployment rate for the Las Vegas area was 18 percent in June — though alarming, it represents a steep decline from an unemployment rate of 34 percent in April. The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 10.2 percent.

Leisure, hospitality and retail businesses added 850,000 jobs in July alone. According to the Department of Labor, leisure and hospitality added four million jobs since April — that’s half the jobs lost in the two prior months. Walsh credited Trump policies for revving up the post-pandemic economy.

Walsh also credited hotels for using billboards to send the message to visitors, “The Las Vegas experience is going to be safe one for you.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
2
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill
3
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
4
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain in a month, but 18 more die
5
Nevada AG asks judge to dismiss Trump lawsuit over mail-in voting
Nevada AG asks judge to dismiss Trump lawsuit over mail-in voting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at ...
Trump addresses media at White House news conference
The Associated Press

The president earlier criticized Joe Biden’s vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by his decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

 
Joe Biden announces vice presidential pick
By Kathleen Ronayne and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.