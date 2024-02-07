Commissioners approve $4.7 million project bid for two airport sign changes

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a nearly $4.8 million project bid to modify two concrete monument signs to reflect the airport’s 2021 name change to Harry Reid International airport

Workers from YESCO change the signage from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid at Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some locals still call the Las Vegas airport “McCarran.” But two of the last reminders of that era are set to finally being wiped away.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a nearly $4.8 million project bid to modify two concrete monument signs to reflect the airport’s 2021 name change to Harry Reid International Airport.

The project, which will alter the signs located at the intersections of Tropicana at Koval Lane and Paradise Road, will be funded through private donations.

The name, which honors the late U.S. Sen.Harry Reid, came after a years-long effort by Commissioner Tick Segerblom to change the airport’s name from that of Pat McCarran’s, whose controversial past includes racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic stances.

The project cost to alter the signs was projected to be nearly $2 million in April 2021.

The costs associated with the overall effort to change the name rose too. The cost for the entire name change project was originally projected to cost $7.2 million, but a budget summary shared with commissioners Tuesday shows the cost could now reach over $7.6 million.

The county set up a bank account at that time to raise money for effort related to the renaming process. The fund reached $4.2 million in October 2021, but another $2.8 million was required at that time to complete renaming efforts at the airport.

The bidding process was opened on Dec. 14, and awarded to Cobblestone Construction.

