Las Vegas dumps McCarran, unveils Harry Reid International Airport

A new era in Las Vegas is set to take flight Tuesday as McCarran is officially rebranded as Harry Reid International Airport.

A ceremony Tuesday morning included dignitaries such as Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak, members of the Reid family and Carlos Monje, undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, will makemade the change official. Harry Reid, the longtime senator from Nevada, did not appear at the event.

Approved by the Clark County Commission in February, work to ready the airport for the name unveiling has been occurring at local, state and federal levels, ensuring a smooth transition of operations.

That included the county setting up a bank account to raise money for the rebrand as no taxpayer funds were to be used. That fund reached $4.2 million in October, allowing planning for the first of three phases of physical work to begin. An additional $2.8 million needs to be collected in the fund to carry out the two other phases of work at the airport.

The airport updated its social media accounts early Tuesday morning, removing McCarran and adding the Harry Reid name, ahead of the ceremony.

