Free shuttle buses to return for National Finals Rodeo events

Sue Smith races her horse during the barrel racing portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The organizers of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will offer free shuttle buses between the Thomas & Mack Center and 24 resorts when the championship event returns to Las Vegas in December.

Las Vegas Events on Wednesday announced that the NFR Express also will offer one-way trips from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Thomas & Mack for those who want to attend the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas retail event prior to the rodeo.

For the rodeo, shuttle buses will leave at around 5:45 p.m. with return at around 9:45 p.m., Dec. 5-14. Times could be affected by heavy traffic.

“The NFR Express is one of the most efficient options to get to the Thomas & Mack Center each night,” said Tim Keener, president of Las Vegas Events. “In addition to the routes that service our hotel partners, there is a one-way shuttle that allows fans to move from The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas to the arena. With the increased traffic and parking congestion around the Thomas & Mack Center, we encourage fans to consider this complimentary mode of transportation.”

Organizers have planned 14 routes and pickup locations.

Resorts that will be served include Strip properties MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau, Strat, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Harrah’s Las Vegas and Horseshoe.

Downtown Las Vegas properties will include Circa, Golden Nugget, Plaza, The D and Downtown Grand.

Off-Strip properties to have service will include Sam’s Town, Westgate, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Palms, Rio, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Silverton and South Point.

Free shuttle buses to the rodeo have been provided since 2007. Prior to that, since 1993, buses have been available for a small fee.

In 2023, ridership on the NFR Express reached 100,297.

