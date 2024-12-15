NFR Live with bareback rider Rocker Steiner

Rocker Steiner joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Saddle bronc rider Cress keeps momentum going throughout NFR

Bareback rider Rocker Steiner rides Broken Arrow during round three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bareback rider Rocker Steiner joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Steiner, of Weatherford, TX, entered his third Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the top spot and he plans to leave Las Vegas with a gold buckle.

His grandfather, Bobby Steiner has one in bull riding. His father, Sid Steiner, earned the championship in steer wrestling in 2002.

The Review-Journal interviewed 10 rodeo personalities over the 10 days of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo. Watch the interviews here.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.