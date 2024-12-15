60°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bareback rider Rocker Steiner

NFR Live with Rocker Steiner
Bareback rider Rocker Steiner rides Broken Arrow during round three of the National Finals Rode ...
Bareback rider Rocker Steiner rides Broken Arrow during round three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2024 - 4:57 pm

Bareback rider Rocker Steiner joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Steiner, of Weatherford, TX, entered his third Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the top spot and he plans to leave Las Vegas with a gold buckle.

His grandfather, Bobby Steiner has one in bull riding. His father, Sid Steiner, earned the championship in steer wrestling in 2002.

The Review-Journal interviewed 10 rodeo personalities over the 10 days of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo. Watch the interviews here.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

