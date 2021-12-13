McCarran to become Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Reid and his family are expected to attend a ceremony at the airport marking the change.

Sign for McCarran International Airport with plane taking off above at Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas’ airport is set to officially be renamed Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday.

A ceremony at McCarran International Airport to mark the change is expected to be attended by dignitaries, including Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Reid and his family.

The Clark County Commission unanimously voted to rename the airport in February, and the change was also approved by the Clark County Department of Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom headed the renaming push because of the legacy of the late Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran, the current namesake of the airport, including racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic stances.

As part of the approval process, the renaming was required to be done without the use of any taxpayer money. In October a fund set up for residents to donate to the cause met the $4.2 million threshold to carry out the first of three phases of work tied to the changeover. An additional $2.8 million in donations is needed to carry out the two remaining phases.

The first phase includes changing primary signage in the surrounding outdoor areas of the airport. The second phase will cover curb to gate updates, including signage in the airport, with the third phase consisting of letterheads, stationary, business cards and concessionaire-related work.

There is no timetable for when all three phases of the renaming process will be completed.

