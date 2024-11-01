F1 offering cheaper Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day tickets aimed at locals

Single-day tickets for all three nights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix were put on sale Friday, with tickets starting as low as $99.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen turns a corner about the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Single-day tickets for all three nights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix were put on sale Friday, with the cheaper prices aimed, in part, at attracting more local fans.

Tickets start out cheaper for Nov. 21, practice night and ramp up in price for Day 2 or practice and qualifying on Nov. 22, and inch higher for race night Nov. 23.

“We’re excited to offer single-day ticket options again this year and to make race weekend accessible to as many fans as possible, especially for those in our local community,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. CEO, said in a statement. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are committed to providing a variety of ticket options that allow fans to experience part of the weekend in a way that suits them best. This optionality reflects our dedication to delivering world-class programming, entertainment, and hospitality while ensuring a memorable experience for all.”

The cheaper single-day tickets going on sale come on the heels of race officials this week offering discounted three-day passes to the West Harmon Zone for $672, which is 44 percent off the regular price.

Single-day tickets will be available across various areas including grandstands and general admission. All prices do not include taxes and fees and all sections outside of the Flamingo general admission zone include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Grandstand seating:

Heineken Silver main grandstand

Nov. 21: $300

Nov. 22: $600

Nov. 23: $700

T-Mobile grandstands

Nov. 21: $250

Nov. 22: $450

Nov. 23: $500

General admission:

Heineken GA+

Nov. 21: $175

Nov. 22: $300

Nov. 23: $350

T-Mobile general admission

Thursday: $150

Friday: $250

Saturday: $325

Flamingo general Admission (complimentary food and beverage not included)

Nov. 21: $99

Nov. 22: $200

Nov. 23: $300

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 21-23, with each day’s racing taking place at night on the 3.8-mile street circuit, running on Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. The drivers also pass through the Formula One pit building and Grand Prix Plaza and Sphere.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.