A first for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Discounted tickets

Organizers of the Formula One race have been moving some fans’ seats out of the West Harmon Zone. Now officials are offering a discount package in that zone.

Fans view the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race from the grandstands at the East Harmon Fan Zone on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are offering discounted tickets to next month’s race for the first time, utilizing a racing legend as part of the deal.

Fans can nab tickets to the West Harmon Zone via the Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas Package for 44 percent off the retail price, a nod to the seven-time F1 champion’s car number, the grand prix announced Wednesday. The tickets are listed at $672 for a three-day pass, with the retail price for the tickets being $1,200, before taxes and fees, for the West Harmon Zone.

In recent weeks, race organizers have been moving some fans’ seats who had tickets to the West Harmon Zone to the East Harmon Zone, located within Heineken Silver Main grandstand. Some fans took to social media questioning the move, which was noted to be an upgrade in the grand prix’s email.

Those moves were due to sight line issues with some of the grandstands that were going to be built in the West Harmon Zone, said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO.

“If you look at where those stands were in the West Harmon Zone, the temporary bridge with that sheeting that you put on it, blocks the view of cars coming down Harmon, to that point that all you really saw was a blur coming past you,” Hill told the Review-Journal Sunday. “The demand wasn’t there for that, so they decided that those seats didn’t really make sense to push, so they removed them from the circuit, which I think was a good move for all of the fans of the race.”

As of Wednesday morning, Ticketmaster’s site showed a few hundred of the tickets available to the West Harmon Zone, as part of the Hamilton deal.

The package includes a three-day ticket for race weekend, Nov. 21-23, to the West Harmon Zone, with complimentary food, water and soft drinks included. The deal features an assigned seat in the West Harmon grandstand, access to live entertainment and activations and a limited-edition +44 hat.

The West Harmon zone features views of the Harmon Straight and braking zone heading into the final turn and finish line at Grand Prix Plaza.

The next cheapest three-day grandstand ticket still available outside of the Hamilton deal for race weekend is $1,200 for the T-Mobile grandstands at the Sphere Zone.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.