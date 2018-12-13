Cortez Masto and Rosen get Senate committee appointments

Nevada’s two Democratic senators will have a seat at the table in the next Congress on committees with jurisdiction over interests important to the state, following assignments doled out Thursday.

U.S. senators Catherine Cortez-Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s two Democratic senators will have a seat at the table in the next Congress on committees with jurisdiction over interests important to the state, following assignments doled out Thursday.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will serve on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees tax policy and Social Security. She also retains her seats on Banking, Housing and Urban Development, with jurisdiction on gaming, Energy and Natural Resources, a panel with oversight on nuclear waste.

The state’s senior senator after Jan. 3, 2019, also retains her committees on Rules and Administration, Indian Affairs and The Special Committee on Aging.

Cortez Masto will also head up the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Jacky Rosen, elected to the Senate on Nov. 6, will serve on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Aging; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The newly elected senator said each of the committees “are important to Nevada.”

