97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Cory Booker in North Las Vegas for Labor Day cookout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2019 - 5:29 pm
 

As he tells it, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has support for the middle class in his blood.

His grandfather was a union worker on a Ford Motor Co. assembly line in Detroit. His mother manned a booth for the Urban League at the National Mall when Martin Luther King Jr. addressed economic inequality during his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

And on Monday, the New Jersey senator underscored his support for organized labor and workers’ rights during a campaign stop at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

“I am here because of the union traditions that took my family from poverty into the middle class,” Booker told about 200 people seated under a large picnic pavilion. “We cannot allow our nation to turn its back on that tradition, because unions are under attack in America.”

The senator’s appearance was part of U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford’s inaugural Labor Day cookout. As his audience ate hamburgers and hot dogs, Booker opened with a joke about his mother’s cornbread stuffing that “could kill you with love.”

Then he pivoted into a rapid-fire, five-minute speech supporting universal health care, paid family leave, increased Social Security benefits and a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage.

“This presidential election, we must make sure the issues of working Americans are at the top,” he said.

It was Booker’s seventh stop in Nevada since he entered the presidential race in February, and gaining the support of union workers in the early caucus state has been a consistent focus of his and other candidates in the crowded Democratic presidential field. Last month he spoke at the Nevada AFL-CIO’s annual convention and took part in a candidate forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at UNLV.

And Booker was far from the only Democratic candidate represented at Monday’s cookout. Clipboard-wielding volunteers from various campaigns could be seen weaving through the crowd, asking residents to pitch their support for candidates including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Lloyd Bell, a U.S. Postal Service employee and National Association of Letter Carriers union member for nearly 30 years, said he was glad to see the candidates had made workers’ rights issues central to their campaigns. He hasn’t decided yet who to support, but he knows the candidate needs to back organized labor.

“It’s been good to me,” he said of his union. “It’s all about working families. Being able to take care of your family, being able to support your family.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
THE LATEST
With cloudy skies in Washington, President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he returns to th ...
US consumers may see higher prices in escalating trade war
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said U.S.-China trade talks were still on for September. “We’ll see what happens,” he said. “But we can’t allow China to rip us off anymore as a country.”

In a June 8, 2019, file photo, Janice Goodwin stands by her electric-assist bicycle at a gate n ...
Electric bikes to be allowed in all national parks, public lands
By Ellen Knickmeyer and David Sharp The Associated Press

Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into national parks and other public lands nationwide, under a new Trump administration order — hotly opposed by many outdoors groups.

In a Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room at the Whi ...
White House eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

As the White House scrambles to help President Trump accomplish objective, it’s an idea that mental health professionals say reflects outdated thinking on the treatment of mental illness.