Politics and Government

County to spend over $2M for 57 electric Ford Mustangs

Mustang Mach-E electric 2024 vehicles are displayed at a Ford dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, ...
Mustang Mach-E electric 2024 vehicles are displayed at a Ford dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. Clark County officials approved awarding a bid for 57 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SUVs to Gaudin Ford during a meeting Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver asks a questions during the first arguments for the ne ...
Retired Nevada Supreme Court justice appointed to Gaming Commission
FILE - Cows graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri River ...
Administration moves to make conservation an equal to industry on US lands
The defunct Badlands golf course is shown adjacent to One Queensridge Place near the corner of ...
State Supreme Court upholds $48M Badlands judgment against Las Vegas
A dealer plays out a hand of poker at the PokerGO studio at Aria for the $25,000 free roll befo ...
Poker players in Nevada could soon get more online playing options
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 4:43 pm

The county will spend a little over $2 million to purchase several dozen electric SUVs.

County commissioners approved awarding a bid for 57 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SUVs to Gaudin Ford during a meeting Tuesday.

“This EV vehicle was chosen over traditional internal combustion-powered vehicles in an effort to work toward the sustainable transportation goals outlined in the All In Clark County Sustainable Climate Action Plan,” county spokesperson Erik Pappa said. “Other manufacturers were not chosen due to their EV models not being in production for government fleet purchases.”

A little more than half of the electric cars will replace vehicles in the county’s fleet, while the other half will be used by those in “additional supplemental staff positions,” according to Pappa.

A vast majority of the vehicles, or 55, will be used by the Department of Family Services. The remaining two vehicles will be used by the Department of Environment and Sustainability.

The vehicle starts at nearly $40,000, according to Ford Motor Company.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

