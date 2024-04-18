County to spend over $2M for 57 electric Ford Mustangs

The county will spend a little over $2 million to purchase several dozen 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

Mustang Mach-E electric 2024 vehicles are displayed at a Ford dealership Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. Clark County officials approved awarding a bid for 57 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SUVs to Gaudin Ford during a meeting Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

County commissioners approved awarding a bid for 57 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SUVs to Gaudin Ford during a meeting Tuesday.

“This EV vehicle was chosen over traditional internal combustion-powered vehicles in an effort to work toward the sustainable transportation goals outlined in the All In Clark County Sustainable Climate Action Plan,” county spokesperson Erik Pappa said. “Other manufacturers were not chosen due to their EV models not being in production for government fleet purchases.”

A little more than half of the electric cars will replace vehicles in the county’s fleet, while the other half will be used by those in “additional supplemental staff positions,” according to Pappa.

A vast majority of the vehicles, or 55, will be used by the Department of Family Services. The remaining two vehicles will be used by the Department of Environment and Sustainability.

The vehicle starts at nearly $40,000, according to Ford Motor Company.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.