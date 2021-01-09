Democratic group calls on Black to resign from Assembly

Newly elected Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black shared a lengthy account on Friday of her participation in the protest that ultimately led to a deadly riot and occupation of the U.S. Capitol.

Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly elected Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black shared a lengthy account on Friday of her participation in the protest that ultimately led to a deadly riot and occupation of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, saying she did not personally enter the building and condemning the violence while continuing to raise the as-yet-unproven possibility that outside agitators contributed to it.

Black, a former Mesquite councilwoman and a fervent President Donald Trump supporter, shared her story Friday morning in one of her semi-regular email blasts sent out through her campaign website.

On Friday morning, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the national organizing arm aimed at electing Democrats to state legislatures, called for the resignation of Black and 12 other Republican legislators who attended the Capitol event.

In an interview, Black said she has no plans to resign.

Black’s account

In her email, Black said she and other Americans went to Washington to “express frustration with and opposition to the manner in which the 2020 election was conducted.” She said it was an exercise of free speech.

Black criticized the news media and deflected any blame away from Trump, whom she said did not incite any sort of violence.

She said she went to the Capitol because she heard Trump would be giving another speech. There, she heard someone yell to “storm the barrier” outside the building.

Black said she did not follow, instead moving toward the U.S. Supreme Court building and watching from a distance.

Black implied throughout her email that people who were not part of the pro-Trump protests instigated the violence, sharing several accounts she said she witnessed of Trump supporters attempting to stop the instigators. She supplies a quote from a New York Post story citing an unnamed source that told the Post of several far-Left “Antifa” members infiltrated the protest.

While a popular theory among conservative social media users, this “infiltration” has yet to be proven.

On Friday, according to the New York Times, FBI Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono said in a call with reporters that there was “no indication” Antifa members were among those who stormed the Capitol.

Friday saw the arrest of several well-known, avowed Trump supporters on charges of illegally entering a restricted federal building, including Hawaii “Proud Boys” founder and former Republican congressional candidate Nick Ochs and newly elected Republican West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans.

As of Friday, five people have died, either during the riots or as a result of them.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained while engaging rioters, and Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed Wednesday by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to breach a barricaded door. Three more died during the riots due to medical emergencies.

In an interview, Black said she saw people dressed in gas masks and helmets whom she could not guarantee were not Trump supporters but didn’t appear to be part of the main protest group.

Black ultimately wrote in the email it did not matter whether the instigators were Trump supporters or part of any other group.

“Regardless. I don’t care if they were Antifa, rogue Trump supporters, white nationalists, whatever. Those who rioted inside the Capitol should be identified, arrested, charged, prosecuted and severely punished,” she wrote in bold lettering toward the bottom of her email.

Calls to resign

Black easily defeated incumbent Republican Chris Edwards in the June primary on a platform that Edwards was not conservative enough and did not support the president as much as she did. She won election in November unopposed.

She maintains an active Twitter presence that routinely criticizes Democratic politicians, particularly Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, as well as the results of the state’s most recent election that also saw her elected.

The Democrats officially joined a sparse social media chorus asking Black to resign on Friday, with a DLCC statement saying Black and other identified legislators, including Evans, were involved in a “terrorist insurrection” on Wednesday.

“There is blood on the ground at Capitol Hill and Republicans have nothing to say about their own elected officials who cheered on the rioters,” said DLCC President Jessica Post. “There must be consequences for these shameful actions.”

Post called for the legislators to resign or be expelled from office.

In response, Black said Friday afternoon she never passed any barrier or encouraged any rioting.

“That was not going to help our cause, and I was not going to be a part of it,” she said.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.