Donald Trump in Las Vegas to headline GOP convention

President Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Saturday morning, greeted by a line of senior Nevada elected officials and geared up for a jam-packed day of fundraising, firing up his base and touting tax reform.

Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport close to 11 a.m. The president was smiled widely as he departed the plane and shook hands with U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial nominee.

Here’s President @realDonaldTrump’s arrival. Smiling widely, he waved to cheering supporters. Shook hands with the dignitaries and gave a quick nod and wave to reporters in the press area. pic.twitter.com/Cswc510Brf — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) June 23, 2018

Trump was ushered to his motorcade and headed for the Suncoast casino for the GOP state convention and to headline a private fundraiser for Heller, who is widely considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election.

At the Suncoast, several hundred supporters and delegates gathered inside the ballroom to hear the president’s keynote address. Heller took the stage first, crediting Trump’s tax plan for creating thousands of jobs in Nevada.

“I fought for it and I’m so pleased the president signed it,” Heller said. “My opponent is going to reverse everything this president has achieved over the last 17 months. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Laxalt followed Heller on stage and fired up supporters by saying Democrats are trying to turn Nevada into California.

“We’re not going to let that happen, are we?” Laxalt asked the crowd, who emphatically shouted “No!” Laxalt then took a few shots at his Democratic gubernatorial opponent, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

“Shady Steve is a career politician who has spent decades complaining about problems and little time getting to work on the solutions,” he said.

Protests outside casino

Hundreds of activists from civil rights groups gathered outside the casino to protest Trump’s immigration policies, holding signs and chanting hours before the president arrived.

Cars are stuck for a bit. That’s Jose Macias of @maketheroadnv down there leading the chant “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA” pic.twitter.com/iYmtxFimlg — Madelyn Reese (@MadelynGReese) June 23, 2018

One counter-protester who police said was acting aggressively was arrested. The location and details of his arrest were not immediately known.

“He was warned several times by police to stop his behavior,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said. “He was acting aggressively toward others and trying to incite fights.”

Excitement at the airport

Among the several dozen guests who were invited to Trump’s arrival was Molly Wood, 33, a military wife from Virginia who moved to Nevada last August. She huddled with her three children inside a warehouse at the airport waiting for the president.

“I’m seeing Donald Trump!” announced 3-year-old Cordelia, donning an American flag dress.

Several dozen invited guests are awaiting @realDonaldTrump’s arrival, including this military family from Virginia. They’ve been here for about an hour. “I’m seeing Donald Trump!” says 3-year-old Cordelia dressed in an American flag dress. pic.twitter.com/vJ6ygruWjM — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) June 23, 2018

Wood said her home-schooled children are learning about presidents, politics and how the government impacts their lives.

Tax reform roundtable

Following his keynote address, Trump will head to the South Point for a roundtable discussion about tax reform.

President @realDonaldTrump just took the stage and thanked @DeanHeller for his support, though “he was a bit shaky” at first. He also credited Heller for fighting to cut taxes. pic.twitter.com/Fzcrp3MwBe — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) June 23, 2018

The conversation includes 11 attendees, including Heller, Laxalt and U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta. White House officials said high-level gaming executives will share how Trump’s tax plan helped them expand or restart construction on casinos and offer bonuses to employees.

Heller, who voted in favor of the GOP tax plan, is also expected to speak briefly at the roundtable. White House officials on Friday said the roundtable is one of a handful of similar discussions held across the country.

They said local residents also will share how they’ve “personally benefited from the tax cuts” on what is the six-month anniversary of the legislation. Trump is expected to leave Nevada after the roundtable discussion, taking off around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.

Staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Madelyn Reese contributed to this report.