Don’t panic! Mail ballots on the way in Clark County

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria confirms mail ballots were sent out on Wednesday, and will be arriving soon.

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, ballots are processed at Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore. The coronavirus has knocked presidential primaries back several weeks as officials worry about voters crowding into polling places. If the disease remains a hazard in November, Democrats say there's only one solution to preserve the November election, national voting by mail. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Haven’t received your mail ballot yet? Don’t panic! They are on the way.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria confirmed Thursday that mail ballots were sent to Clark County voters around noon on Wednesday, the deadline for them to be sent out in advance of the June 14 primary election.

Under a law adopted first during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but later made permanent by the 2021 Legislature, every active registered voter in Nevada will get a ballot in the mail, unless they specifically opt out with their county registrar of voters.

The deadline for those ballots to be mailed out is 20 days before the election, which in this case was Wednesday.

Just because you receive a mail ballot doesn’t mean you have to use it, however. Gloria said people who want to vote early or in person can either recycle their ballot or bring it with them to a vote center and give it to an election worker, who will stamp it “surrendered” and allow the voter to cast an electronic ballot in person. Voters who don’t bring their mail ballot to the polls with them may be asked to sign a form affirming they will not vote twice, once in person and once using their mail ballot.

Early voting starts on Saturday and runs through June 10. Hours and locations can be found on Clark County’s website.

People who fill out a mail ballot but don’t want to mail it in can drop it off at a government office or at a vote center, either during early voting or on Election Day.

When filling out a mail ballot, voters must sign the outside of the envelope, and send only one ballot per envelope to the county. Unsigned ballots and multiple ballots stuffed into a single envelope will not be counted. Signatures that don’t match the signature on file with the county will be set aside until county officials can contact the voter and confirm they actually sent in the ballot.

More information about mail ballots can also be found on the county’s website.

If you want to register to vote, update your address or other voter information, or want to check to see if you are already registered, you can do so at the secretary of state’s website.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.