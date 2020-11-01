Early voting in Clark County tops 378K

More than 378,000 Clark County voters participated in this year’s early voting period, the county reported late Friday night.

The Williams family, from left, son Anson, 26, dad Mike, 57, and mom Shamial, 56, all of Las Vegas, cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friday marked both the close of the early period as well as its biggest day, with 35,975 votes cast in person. In all, 378,584 participated.

The in-person turnout was well below the 2016 total of more than 489,000 early voters in Clark County, but circumstances are quite different in 2020.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the massive expansion of voting by mail. More than 365,000 Clark County residents have mailed a ballot in — up from only about 44,000 absentee and mail ballots in 2016.

Figures released by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office Saturday did not include much of the final day of early voting, but at least 1.09 million Nevadans have voted by mail or in-person through early voting — only about 34,000 votes shy of the total turnout through mail, early voting and on election day in 2016.

