Elizabeth Warren join Las Vegas man, partner at Pride Parade

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, left, speaks to Las Vegas resident Antonio Ochoa before they march together in the Las Vegas Pride Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Rory Appleton / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man and his partner will march with Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren at the Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday after winning a contest held by Warren’s campaign.

Antonio Ochoa, 23, was at work when he first heard the news, which he said rendered him speechless. He is supporting Warren in the Democratic primary.

“She stands for so many causes that are really important to me and my family and so many people I care about,” Ochoa said as he waited in the Mandalay Bay lobby for a quick meeting with Warren late in the afternoon.

“Tackling the student debt crisis, combating climate change, equal rights for LGBTQ Americans — those are just really important issues to me, and she’s shown time and time again that she’s willing to fight for those causes.”

For Ochoa, it was important Warren was showing her support publicly for the local LGBTQ community.

“It’s not something you would have seen a politician do 10 or 15 years ago,” said Ochoa, who identifies as gay.

Ochoa met Warren briefly in a hotel room, where he immediately began thanking the candidate for her work on his key issues.

“We’re going to do this together,” Warren said several times as she fielded Ochoa’s praise.

Their conversation ranged from climate change and their experiences as the first members of their respective families to graduate from college to costume ideas for their dogs and attire options for Pride.

Warren plans to don a rainbow-colored boa that she had made in Las Vegas after a series of unsuccessful purchases online. She’s worn it for several pride parades in Boston, she added.

“I thought if you can’t get a really first-rate boa in Vegas, then you can’t get one anywhere,” Warren said.

During a more serious exchange, Ochoa told Warren that he would like to start a family, but he’s concerned the earth may not be safe enough due to the effects of climate change.

Warren nodded along, saying climate change was the biggest issue the country faces. Ochoa told her it needed to happen soon, and she agreed.

“We’re running out of runway,” Warren said.

Warren gave Ochoa a box of cookies from her favorite baker as the two parted until the parade several hours later.

