62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Elizabeth Warren join Las Vegas man, partner at Pride Parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 6:08 pm
 

A Las Vegas man and his partner will march with Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren at the Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday after winning a contest held by Warren’s campaign.

Antonio Ochoa, 23, was at work when he first heard the news, which he said rendered him speechless. He is supporting Warren in the Democratic primary.

“She stands for so many causes that are really important to me and my family and so many people I care about,” Ochoa said as he waited in the Mandalay Bay lobby for a quick meeting with Warren late in the afternoon.

“Tackling the student debt crisis, combating climate change, equal rights for LGBTQ Americans — those are just really important issues to me, and she’s shown time and time again that she’s willing to fight for those causes.”

For Ochoa, it was important Warren was showing her support publicly for the local LGBTQ community.

“It’s not something you would have seen a politician do 10 or 15 years ago,” said Ochoa, who identifies as gay.

Ochoa met Warren briefly in a hotel room, where he immediately began thanking the candidate for her work on his key issues.

“We’re going to do this together,” Warren said several times as she fielded Ochoa’s praise.

Their conversation ranged from climate change and their experiences as the first members of their respective families to graduate from college to costume ideas for their dogs and attire options for Pride.

Warren plans to don a rainbow-colored boa that she had made in Las Vegas after a series of unsuccessful purchases online. She’s worn it for several pride parades in Boston, she added.

“I thought if you can’t get a really first-rate boa in Vegas, then you can’t get one anywhere,” Warren said.

During a more serious exchange, Ochoa told Warren that he would like to start a family, but he’s concerned the earth may not be safe enough due to the effects of climate change.

Warren nodded along, saying climate change was the biggest issue the country faces. Ochoa told her it needed to happen soon, and she agreed.

“We’re running out of runway,” Warren said.

Warren gave Ochoa a box of cookies from her favorite baker as the two parted until the parade several hours later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
THE LATEST
In a Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, a lead pipe, left, is seen in a hole the kitchen ceiling in the ...
EPA proposes rewrite of regulations on lead, copper in water
/ RJ staff and wire reports

Federal official praises Clark County School District for its testing program, which detected elevated lead levels in water at three schools in late 2017 and early 2018.

In a Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump after he sig ...
Religious right sticking with Trump as political heat rises
By Elana Schor The Associated Press

As the threat of impeachment looms, President Donald Trump is digging in and taking solace in the base that helped him get elected: conservative evangelical Christians.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Target Center, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 ...
Appeals court rules House should get Trump financial records
By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press The Associated Press

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s financial records must be turned over to the House of Representatives. He can appeal to the Supreme Court.

This courtroom sketch depicts from left, attorney Kevin Downing, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and a ...
Former congressman denies ties to indicted Giuliani associates
By Michael Biesecker and Desmond Butler The Associated Press

An indictment unsealed Thursday identified the lawmaker only as “Congressman 1.” But donations described in the indictment match campaign finance reports for former Rep. Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican who lost his re-election bid in November 2018.

A Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, shows then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, speak ...
Former ambassador to Ukraine says Trump pushed to oust her
By Adam Geller and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told lawmakers Friday that President Donald Trump pressured the State Department to oust her from her position.

In a Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effor ...
Russian tweets linked to release of hacked emails, study claims
By Tami Abdollah The Associated Press

Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election has generally been seen as two separate, unrelated tracks: hacking Democratic emails and sending provocative tweets. But a new study suggests the tactics were likely intertwined.