Family, dignitaries celebrate George H.W. Bush — LIVESTREAM

Friends, family, dignitaries and world leaders gathered Wednesday at the National Cathedral to mourn and celebrate the life of the late President George H.W. Bush.

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard past former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Former President George W. Bush, and his wife, Laura Bush, watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for a State Funeral. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Britain's Prince Charles, second from left, back row, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from left, bottom row, are shown seated during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol, heading to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).

U.S. Marine Corps honor guard execute a rifle salute during the changing of the guard at the Capitol Rotunda where former President George H.W. Bush lies in state Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a hearse by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

From right, former President George W. Bush, second from right, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush, Sharon Bush, Bobby Koch, Doro Koch, Jeb Bush and Columba Bush, stand just prior to the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush being carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Mourners file into the Washington National Cathedral before the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

People arrive for a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The last visitors pay respects to the late president, George H.W. Bush, as the public viewing comes to an end at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Visitors pay their respects at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — Late President George H.W. Bush was remembered Wednesday as “a lion who not only led us but loved us” as friends, family, dignitaries paid tribute to the 41st U.S. president at a funeral service in the National Cathedral.

Presidential historian Jon Meacham opened the ceremony by saluting Bush as “America’s last soldier-statesman.” He recounted Bush’s service as a Navy pilot during World War II, including the harrowing incident in September 1944 when his plane was shot down near the Japanese Island of Chichi Jima.

He also recalled humorous moments from the 41st president’s political career, including an incident when Bush, campaigning in a crowded department store, inadvertently shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, “You never know,” Meacham said.

The ceremony put victorious and vanquished aspirants for the highest office in the land in close quarters in the front pews. Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in 1992, was seated in front. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania sat in the same row, only a few seats away from Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in 2016.

Bush’s son, George W., who was to eulogize his father, and former first lady Laura Bush were seated with the rest of the Bush family.

Other living ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — also were seated in front, accompanied by former first ladies Rosalynn Carter and Michelle Obama.

As he sat down, Trump shook hands with the Obamas, whom he was seated next to.

Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted, “This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!”

Others in attendance included Vice President Mike Pence and his family, as well as onetime Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Walter Mondale and Dan Quayle.

Earlier, an honor guard carried the 41st president’s flag-draped casket into the cathedral after a motorcade carried it from the Capitol, where Bush had lain in state since Monday afternoon.

Well-wishers dotted the route traveled by the hearse-led motorcade under gray skies to pay tribute to the last American president to have served in World War II.

After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.

Most federal offices and the stock market were closed Wednesday in honor of Bush, who died last week in Houston at age 94.

