Family, dignitaries celebrate George H.W. Bush — LIVESTREAM

WASHINGTON — Late President George H.W. Bush was remembered Wednesday as “a lion who not only led us but loved us” as friends, family, dignitaries paid tribute to the 41st U.S. president at a funeral service in the National Cathedral.
Presidential historian Jon Meacham opened the ceremony by saluting Bush as “America’s last soldier-statesman.” He recounted Bush’s service as a Navy pilot during World War II, including the harrowing incident in September 1944 when his plane was shot down near the Japanese Island of Chichi Jima.
He also recalled humorous moments from the 41st president’s political career, including an incident when Bush, campaigning in a crowded department store, inadvertently shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, “You never know,” Meacham said.
The ceremony put victorious and vanquished aspirants for the highest office in the land in close quarters in the front pews. Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in 1992, was seated in front. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania sat in the same row, only a few seats away from Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in 2016.
Bush’s son, George W., who was to eulogize his father, and former first lady Laura Bush were seated with the rest of the Bush family.
Other living ex-presidents — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — also were seated in front, accompanied by former first ladies Rosalynn Carter and Michelle Obama.
As he sat down, Trump shook hands with the Obamas, whom he was seated next to.
Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted, “This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!”
Others in attendance included Vice President Mike Pence and his family, as well as onetime Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Walter Mondale and Dan Quayle.
Earlier, an honor guard carried the 41st president’s flag-draped casket into the cathedral after a motorcade carried it from the Capitol, where Bush had lain in state since Monday afternoon.
Well-wishers dotted the route traveled by the hearse-led motorcade under gray skies to pay tribute to the last American president to have served in World War II.
After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.
Most federal offices and the stock market were closed Wednesday in honor of Bush, who died last week in Houston at age 94.
