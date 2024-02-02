56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Federal judge in DC postpones Trump’s March trial

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
February 2, 2024 - 1:25 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, after attending a hearing before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals at the federal courthouse in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington formally postponed Donald Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date in the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith but did not immediately set a new date. The move creates an opening for a separate case in New York, charging Trump in connection with hush money payments to a porn actor, to proceed first.

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House. It is not clear when the three-judge panel might rule, but a ruling in favor of prosecutors that permits the case to move forward is expected to be appealed by the Trump team, likely resulting in additional delays.

For both sides, timing is of the essence. Trump, who faces four indictments and 91 felony counts, is looking to push his criminal cases back as he enjoys front-runner status in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Smith’s team, meanwhile, is hoping to be able to prosecute Trump this year before the November election.

The Washington case had been expected to take place first, but it has been delayed for weeks by Trump’s appeal on immunity grounds. The appeals court heard arguments on Jan. 9, and though it had said it intended to work quickly, has not yet issued a ruling.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
3
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
4
Public housing boss pay package includes $12k annual car allowance
Public housing boss pay package includes $12k annual car allowance
5
Did residents at Boulder City veterans home die because of COVID-19 testing lapse?
Did residents at Boulder City veterans home die because of COVID-19 testing lapse?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Trump gag order stays in place; bid to overturn it rejected
Trump gag order stays in place; bid to overturn it rejected
Judges skeptical of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Judges skeptical of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
NY seeks $370M in penalties in Trump’s civil fraud trial
NY seeks $370M in penalties in Trump’s civil fraud trial
Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling
Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling
Jury: Trump must pay additional $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll
Jury: Trump must pay additional $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll