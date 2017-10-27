ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

FEMA claims no involvement in contract for Puerto Rico electrical grid

By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press
October 27, 2017 - 8:49 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico’s damaged power grid. The contract went to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

FEMA said in a statement Friday that any language in the contract saying the agency approved the deal with Whitefish Energy Holdings is inaccurate. FEMA says it hasn’t approved any reimbursement requests from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority for money to cover the ongoing repairs to the island’s power grid following Hurricane Maria.

FEMA says its initial review raises significant concerns about how Whitefish got the deal and whether the contracted prices are reasonable.

Multiple congressional committees have now launched investigations into the contract.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like