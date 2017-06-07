Fired FBI chief Comey says Trump told him ‘I need loyalty’

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON — During a one-on-one Valentine’s Day conversation in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump asked former FBI chief James Comey to let go of an investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, whom Trump had just fired, Comey said in a statement released Wednesday.

In a March phone conversation, the seven-page statement submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee continued, Trump asked Comey to “lift the cloud” of an FBI investigation into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Trump fired Comey in May. The president told NBC’s Lester Holt, “when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election they should have won.’”

Comey did not say if he considers Trump’s attempts to steer him off the probes to constitute obstruction of justice, but the subject is sure to come up when he testifies before the Senate committee in an open hearing Thursday morning. Comey will address a closed panel in the afternoon.

Comey wrote that the two men spoke nine times. Comey always wrote accounts of their talks immediately afterward “to ensure accuracy.”

According to the statement, Comey did assure the president three times that Trump was not under investigation, as Trump has asserted.

During a Jan. 27 dinner, Trump told Comey, “I need loyalty.” Comey said he responded, “You will always get honesty from me.” To which he claimed Trump said, “That’s what I want, honest loyalty.” Comey paused, then told Trump, “you will get that from me.”

“As I wrote in the memo I created immediately after the dinner,” Comey wrote, “it is possible we understood the phrase ‘honest loyalty’ differently, but I decided it wouldn’t be productive to push it further.”

Trump ‘vindicated’

When asked Wednesday if the president still stands by his statement that he did not ask Comey for his loyalty or to drop an investigation, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “I can’t imagine the president not standing by his own statement.” She then referred questions about Comey to the president’s outside counsel, Marc E. Kasowitz.

Kasowitz told Bloomberg News that Comey’s admission that he told Trump that he was not under investigation made the president feel “completely and totally vindicated.”

“He is eager to move forward with his agenda,” he said.

Comey appeared uncomfortable from the start about interacting with Trump. Their first meeting occurred in Trump Tower on Jan. 6 during a briefing with leaders of the intelligence community. Afterward, Comey remained to brief Trump on “personally sensitive aspects of information” gathered during the FBI’s investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the election.

That information, Comey noted, was “salacious and unverified,” but the briefing was necessary because the media were about to report on a leaked dossier and “to the extent there was some effort to compromise an incoming president, we could blunt any such effort with a defensive briefing.”

The fired FBI chief also wrote that Trump asked him during a January dinner if he planned to stay on the job, “which I found strange because he had already told me twice in earlier conversations that he hoped I would stay, and I had assured him that I intended to.” Later Comey lectured Trump about the dangers of blurring lines between the White House and an independent Department of Justice.

Earlier hearing

The intelligence committee released the Comey statement at his request after National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified during an open hearing Wednesday. All four refused to divulge whether Trump had asked them to drop the Russia investigation, although they did suggest they would answer that question during a closed hearing in the afternoon.

Coats refused to comment on a Washington Post story that reported Trump asked Coats to intervene with Comey. “I don’t believe it’s appropriate for me to answer that in a public session,” Coats told Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. However, Coats did say, “I have never felt pressured to interfere or intervene in shaping intelligence in any way.”

By afternoon, the Comey statement topped the news.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted, “Comey testimony confirms @POTUS demanded his loyalty and asked for Flynn case to be dropped. Did his refusal to do either cost him his job?”

“The testimony underscores how Trump is his own worst enemy,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, said in a statement.

But John Yoo, a UC Berkeley law professor who worked in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department, saw the statement as “kind of a dud. I don’t see anything there that’s like a smoking gun. I don’t see anything that amounts to obstruction of justice.”

In a statement, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “Director Comey’s statement reconfirmed what the president has been saying all along — he was never under investigation.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.