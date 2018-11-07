Five of six Nevada ballot questions appear set for approval

Nevada voters were on the verge of approving all but one of the six questions appearing on Tuesday’s ballot.

People arrive to cast their votes at a polling station at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

At 11 p.m., with ballots from five of 17 counties, including Clark, counted, voters were approving an amendment for additional rights for crime victims, measures to exempt feminine hygiene products and medical products from sales and use taxes and a plan for the Department of Motor Vehicles to automatically register people to vote, but soundly rejecting Question 3, the proposal to establish a competitive retail energy market.

As of 11 p.m., Question 1 had received 61.4 percent of the vote.

The measure, known as “Marsy’s Law,” would modify Nevada’s Constitution with 16 rights for victims, including the right to privacy, notification of all public hearings, the right to full and timely restitution and the right to refuse an interview or deposition request unless under court order.

On Question 2, the measure repealing the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products, 57.1 percent of voters were supporting approval at 11 p.m.

Medical patients would also get a tax break if the early voting trend on Question 4 continues.

As of 11 p.m., voters were supporting the so-called Medical Patient Tax Relief Act with 67.8 percent backing the measure.

The exemption is part of a Constitutional amendment that would remove the sales tax on prescribed medical devices, including oxygen delivery equipment and items such as wheelchairs.

The vote count on Question 5, the Automatic Voter Registration Initiative was on track for approval with 60.3 percent casting yes votes.

There was no organized opposition to the ballot measure, which was supported by Nevadans for Secure Elections, the iVote PAC and the American Civil Liberties Union, which collectively spent $1.5 million toward passage.

Question 6, the Renewable Energy Promotion Initiative, was also on track for approval with 60.1 percent of voters favoring the measure.

If the measure wins, it would return to voters in 2020 for final approval.

Under current law, Nevada must get at least 25 percent of its energy from renewable sources — solar, wind or geothermal. The measure voted on Tuesday would change the benchmark to getting 26 percent from renewables by 2022 and at least 50 percent by 2030.

