Politics and Government

Former Nye County sheriff dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 8:28 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night announced the death of former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Wehrly served as sheriff from 2014 until 2022, when she lost a re-election campaign to current Sheriff Joe McGill.

“Sharon Wehrly was a dedicated resident of Nye County for many decades,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it would be “deferring to the family to make a public statement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Th ...
Putin: No peace in Ukraine until Russia’s goals are met
By Harriet Morris The Associated Press

It was his first formal news conference that Western media were allowed to attend since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29, 2023. ( ...
Impeachment inquiry against Biden formally approved
By Farnoush Amiri Associated Press

Every House Republican voted to authorize the inquiry that could lead to President Joe Biden’s removal from office if he were convicted in a Senate trial.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research Conference a ...
Fed signals it could cut interest rates 3 times in 2024
By Christopher Rugaber Associated Press

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a third straight time, and Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation has cooled.

