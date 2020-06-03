Former President Obama conducts virtual town hall

The former president will talk with young people to discuss policing and the civil unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Aides said Obama will call for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change and will urge specific reforms to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement.

“We’re in a political season, but our country is also at an inflection point,” said Valerie Jarrett, a longtime friend and adviser to Obama. “President Obama is not going to shy away from that dialogue simply because he’s not in office anymore.”