Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley stumps for Adam Laxalt

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt held a town hall with the Ladies for Laxalt coalition Wednesday.

Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stumped for Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt on Wednesday at the DragonRidge Country Club with the Ladies for Laxalt coalition.

Haley and Laxalt talked about economic policy, criticized Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto for overspending, slammed the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 Americans, before a crowd of about 200 people.

“All eyes are going to be on Nevada, the road to the Senate majority is through Nevada,” Haley said. “So what can you do as we’re in the final countdown?”

She encouraged people at the event to go to everyone they know and say they are supporting Laxalt. “Tell them the reason you’re supporting Adam Laxalt is because when it comes to the economy he’s not going to raise the debt, he’s not going to raise the taxes. He’s going to put more money in your pocket.”

The latest polls have put Laxalt ahead with slim margins against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. A September Emerson College poll found that Cortez Masto leads among women voters by 7 points, and Laxalt leads among men by 6 points.

Haley said Cortez Masto has spent money like a “drunken sailor” … “on things that you would never forgive her for,” such as $465,000 “for pigeons to learn how to play slot machines.” She is referring to the National Institutes of Health granting $465,339 to researchers at Reed College in Portland, Ore. to study gambling habits. That funding was not determined by Congress.

They also talked about energy independence and criticized the Biden administration for stopping the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Gas prices went up, you felt it.” Haley said. “You know when the gas prices are really going to start going back up? After the election.”

The Keystone XL pipeline was designed to transport crude oil from Canada across the U.S.; however, it wasn’t set to be operational until 2023, according to Forbes. Much of that oil was going to go to the Gulf Coast, according to the Washington Post.

Laxalt echoed popular Republican talking points about critical race theory and parental control in schools, saying he would push to institute a parental bill of rights if he is elected.

“Parents should not have to fight tooth and nail to figure out what’s going on in a school. It’s outrageous,” Laxalt said.

Laxalt, who went to the border recently, criticized Cortez Masto for not paying enough attention to the immigration issue.

“If we win this race and we have a deep red wave, which I still believe we’re in, I think Joe Biden will be begging for something to get it right with the public. I think the first thing we’re going to get is a secure border,” Laxalt said.

Haley, who was elected in 2010 and was the first minority female governor in the U.S., is also joining Laxalt at a pro-Israel community event hosted by the Republican Jewish Coaltion in the evening as well as a “fireside chat” with Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the afternoon.

Other Republican candidates running for Nevada office were present, including lieutenant governor hopeful Stavros Anthony, Congressional District 1 candidate Mark Robertson and Flemming Larson for Nevada Assembly District 12.

