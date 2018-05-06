Gloria Allred hired by political consultant Sparks’ ex-fiancee

The ex-fiancee of Benjamin Sparks, the Nevada political consultant facing battery charges after he allegedly assaulted the woman and made her his sex slave, has hired attorney Gloria Allred a week before the case heads to a Las Vegas courtroom.

Attorney Gloria Allred (Corey Perrine/AP)

GOP consultant Benjamin Sparks (Photo obtained by Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sparks, 35, is accused of misdemeanor domestic battery. He will be arraigned in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

Allred, who recently finished a whirlwind week representing Bill Cosby accusers, on Friday confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she will be in court to represent the woman. Sparks, who worked for Red Rock Strategies, was fired from the firm following a domestic dispute with the woman on March 29.

Allred has been at the center of cases involving Tiger Woods, Dodi Fayed, Scott Peterson and O.J. Simpson.

Sparks’ ex-fiancee on Friday also provided a supplemental statement to police documenting permanent vision impairment from the incident in March, when Sparks allegedly hit her in the eye.

According to the report, Sparks hit her “near my right eye socket” with a partially closed fist.

“I immediately cried out and saw stars,” the 46-year-old woman wrote in the report. An eye exam revealed the woman had suffered a permanent retinal tear, the report said.

The supplemental report could elevate the charge Sparks faces from a misdemeanor to a felony. Sparks, who reportedly fled to Texas after the incident, has not been arrested or interviewed by authorities. It is unclear whether he will be in court for his arraignment.

Sparks was an adviser on campaigns for Mitt Romney, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. He most recently worked on Republican Cresent Hardy’s campaign for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.